MCIA Inc Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MCIA Inc grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $133,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:C traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 37,130,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

