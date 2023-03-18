MCIA Inc Buys 438 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.49. 1,131,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

