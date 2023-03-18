MCIA Inc Acquires 2,815 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 337,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,040,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,312. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.