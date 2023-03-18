McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 362 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 46,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $2,068,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 23,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 272,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

