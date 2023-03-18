McGuire Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 90,174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.