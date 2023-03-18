McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,460 Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

DEF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,290. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $257.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

