McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Joby Aviation accounts for 1.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 101,637 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,334,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,791. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $32,604.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.