McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 224,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 277,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

