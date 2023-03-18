MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

MBIA Price Performance

MBI traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,874. MBIA has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $476.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MBIA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MBIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 64.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading

