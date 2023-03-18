Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,320. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,820,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

