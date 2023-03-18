Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.13.

MTCH opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Match Group by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

