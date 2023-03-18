Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $114.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

