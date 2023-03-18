Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MLM. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $10.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.60. The stock had a trading volume of 579,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,309. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.03 and a 200-day moving average of $344.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

