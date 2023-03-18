Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Stock Down 3.6 %

MPX stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. 41,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,873. The stock has a market cap of $429.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Marine Products by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Marine Products by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marine Products by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Marine Products by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.