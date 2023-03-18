Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MCS stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 1,162,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,542. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

