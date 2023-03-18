Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 3.7 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 21,504,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,484,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

