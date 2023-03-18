Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.53. 5,626,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
