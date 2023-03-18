Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.10

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as low as $6.83. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

