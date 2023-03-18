Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

MAIN opened at $38.48 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

