MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $80.57 million and approximately $16,132.79 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00372970 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,486.98 or 0.27108799 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin's total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin's official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

