Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Maiden stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $183.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

