Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $34.98 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $132,251.73 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00033334 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001953 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00206994 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,525.10 or 0.99961790 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001019 USD and is up 6.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $128,039.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.