Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 555.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,533,000 after buying an additional 14,513,175 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 1,633,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 9,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 1,244,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,578,000. Finally, Builders Union LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.16. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

