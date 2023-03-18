MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Tops $1.72

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. MAGIC has a market cap of $364.24 million and $384.27 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00365485 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,256.29 or 0.26564741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,260,101 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

