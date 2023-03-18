Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.78 million and $1.56 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

