MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.67

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.67 and traded as low as C$15.90. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 405,647 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.68. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

