Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Justin Nuich Acquires 5,000 Shares

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) insider Justin Nuich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.96 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00 ($13,200.00).

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Mader Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Mader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers rail services, digger and drill support team, fabrication and line boring, non-processing and processing infrastructure, power generation and marine, field support, professional support roles, maintenance projects, electrical services, component exchange, rapid response teams, rostered support, HME shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, clean team, trade upgrade program, training national workforces, and maintenance centre services.

