MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $1.61 Million Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $89,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on EC. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
