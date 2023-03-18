MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $707,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.74. 1,714,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,046. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

