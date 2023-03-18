MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.84 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 571.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KBC Securities downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Trading Up 0.5 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $646.02 and a 200-day moving average of $558.35. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $250.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

