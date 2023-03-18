MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys Shares of 833 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,694,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.36. 7,271,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,252. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

