MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 17,008,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,222. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PR. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

