MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 39,611 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. 1,495,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,426. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

