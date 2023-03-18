MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Stock Down 4.9 %

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,180. The firm has a market cap of $408.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares in the company, valued at $51,332,182.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,332,182.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,079,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,803.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.