Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MAC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.
Macerich Trading Down 3.3 %
Macerich stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,634,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.
About Macerich
Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.
