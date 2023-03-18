LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.68 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

