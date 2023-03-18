LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.68. 5,374,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

