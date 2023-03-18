Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LFT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

