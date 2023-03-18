Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:LFT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
