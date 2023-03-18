Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULUGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,338. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

