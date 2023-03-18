Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,338. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.