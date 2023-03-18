LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of LXU stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,919,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,970 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.