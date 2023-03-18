Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

LPX traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,280. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

