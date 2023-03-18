Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68.02 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $480.97 million and $68.02 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

