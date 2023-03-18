Loom Network (LOOM) Trading Up 29% This Week

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $82.13 million and approximately $47.48 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

