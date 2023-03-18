Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $83.16 million and approximately $61.32 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

