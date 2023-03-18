Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

