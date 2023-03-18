LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LiveRamp Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ RAMP opened at $21.26 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.14.
LiveRamp Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.