LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMPGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RAMP opened at $21.26 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.