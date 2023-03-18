LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

