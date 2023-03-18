LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.
LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.