LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LivePerson by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

