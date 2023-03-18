LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $26.66.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
