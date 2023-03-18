Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.30 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $86.87 or 0.00317715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.30 billion and $663.08 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,495,277 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.