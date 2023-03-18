Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0040

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $179.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,973,700 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

